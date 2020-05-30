Nagaland Board HSLC, HSSLC Results 2020 announced; check here

The Nagaland Board of School Education announced the results for HSLC (Class 10) and HSSLC (Class 12) exams on May 30. The class 12 board exams ended in March whereas the class 10 board exams concluded in February this year. The board released the results on its official website, the NBSE app, and also via SMS. Apart from the official website, candidates can also access their results online at nbsenagaland.com and third party websites like indiaresults.com.

Here are the steps to check your NBSE HSLC, HSSLC result 2020 online

Step 1: Visit the official Nagaland board website

Step 2: Click on the 'class 10 results' or 'class 12 results' link on homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new homepage. Login using your roll number

Step 4: Download the PDF version and save it for future use

Here's how to check your result via SMS

The candidates have to type NB10 <space> roll number and send it to 56070 or they can also type RESULT <space> NBSE10 <space> roll number and send it to 56750 to get class 10 results.

To get class 12 results via SMS, candidates need to type NB12 <space> roll number and send it to 56070 or they can also type RESULT <space> roll number and send it to 56750.

Here's how to check your result via app

The students need to download the NBSE app from the Play store. Here, they need to register their roll numbers and date of birth to get results in time.

Nagaland State Board is the second educational board to declare the results of both class 10 and class 12 during the lockdown period as Bihar State Examination Board (BSEB) also released the results for classes 10 and 12 on May 26. After releasing the results, Nagaland will issue provisional marksheets to students starting in June. Last year, the pass percentage stood at 70.19 percent.

Also read: NBSE result 2020 for class 10, class 12 to be declared today; Here's how to check