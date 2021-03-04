Nagaland Lottery result March 4: Winner list announced for Lottery Sambad 'Dear Falcon' evening

Nagaland State Lottery is among the few lotteries that are legal in the country. As the name suggests, this lottery is run by the Nagaland state government as private lotteries have been illegal in India since 1967. Nagaland is among the 13 states that run legal lotteries in India.

The Nagaland State lottery department was established by the state government to generate additional revenue for the state. The Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries organises and controls the Nagaland State Lottery. Nagaland's evening lottery Sambad is one of the famous ones in the state. The ticket price of the Nagaland State Lottery has been set at Rs 6.

The Nagaland State Lottery is hosted at PR Hill Junction, Kohima.

Lottery Sambad Result March 4, 2021: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Falcon Evening

The results of Thursday's, i.e March 4, 2021, Sambad lottery are out. Those who had participated in the draw can view live results and updates along with the list of prize-winning numbers of the Nagaland State Lottery 'Dear Falcon' Evening. Those who had participated can check the results at the lottery's official website - nagalandlotteries.com/lotterysambad.com.

Those who have won need to keep their lottery tickets intact. The winners would also require a government-recognised photo ID and passport size photographs. These will go along with the claim form for the prizes. Winners also need to make sure that the tickets have not been tampered with.

Nagaland: State Lottery Sambad Results March 4, 2021

The winner of the Nagaland State Lottery 'Dear Falcon' Evening will receive Rs 26.06 lakh. The winner of the consolation price will receive Rs 9,500. The second and third place prizes are Rs 9,000 and Rs 500 respectively. Fourth and fifth place holders will get Rs 250 and Rs 120 respectively.

Nagaland State Lottery is held each day of the week under a different name with some difference in the amount the winner gets. The results for each day are declared at 7:00 pm.

Nagaland State Lottery: 'Dear Flamingo' is held on Monday evening. The first prize is worth Rs 26 lakh.

Nagaland State Lottery: 'Dear Parrot' is held on Tuesday evening. The first prize is worth Rs 26.01 lakh.

Nagaland State Lottery: 'Dear Eagle' is held on Wednesday evening. The first prize is worth Rs 26.02 lakh.

Nagaland State Lottery: 'Dear Falcon' held on Thursday evening. The first prize is worth Rs 26.03 lakh.

Nagaland State Lottery: 'Dear Vulture' is held on Friday evening. The first prize is Rs 26.04 lakh.

Nagaland State Lottery: 'Dear Ostrich' is held on Saturday evening. The first prize is Rs 26.05 lakh.

Nagaland State Lottery: 'Dear Hawk' is held on Sunday evening. The first prize is worth Rs 26.06 lakh.

