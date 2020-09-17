Narcos in Karnataka! Four-acre marijuana farm discovered in Rampura; Rs 4.2 crore worth of ganja seized

The Karnataka police unearthed a four-acre marijuana farm and distribution racket in Chitradurga's Rampura village and seized 9,872 kilograms of marijuana worth Rs 4.2 crore. Though the police have nabbed 4 people in connection with this case so far, they are yet to track down Rudresh who was cultivating cannabis plants in a land he had rented from three brothers in Chitradurga district.

The Rampura police received a call from one of the locals who informed them about the cultivation of cannabis in Vaderahalli located in Molakalmurru taluk.

The locals showed the four-acre plot to the police and the police discovered that the entire plot had cannabis plants growing upto 4 feet. "The locals were watching news about drugs and realised that the crops growing in the plot was the ganja plant," the Rampura police was quoted as saying by TheNewsMinute.

On questioning the locals, police found that this plot belonged to three brothers residing in Rampura. The plot belongs to DB Manjunath, Y Manjunath and DY Manjunath. Approximately two years ago, a Chitradurga resident named Samanthgouda approached the three brothers stating that a man called Rudresh wanted to rent the four-acre plot for cultivating crops.

Samanthgouda acted as a mediator between both the parties and there was no written agreement pertaining to land lease. The three brothers have told the police that they had a verbal agreement, according to which, Rudresh would pay them Rs 90,000 rent per month and Samanthgouda would get commission from it. The brothers have denied having any knowledge about drugs being cultivated on their land. All four of them are currently in police custody.

The police are now on the lookout for Rudresh, who they believe was the primary cultivator. The police stated, "We will arrest him soon. Only after his arrest can we find the distributors and peddlers. So far we suspect that the ganja was being transported to districts across Karnataka as Rudresh has been cultivating it for a while. The plot is located between other plantations and unless one goes to see, it is hard to detect the ganja plants."