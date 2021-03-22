National Film Awards: Check full list of winners; Manoj Bajpayee, Kangana Ranaut, Dhanush named best actors

The winners of the 67th National Film Awards were announced in New Delhi on March 22. The 67th National Film Awards honoured films of 2019. The ceremony was originally expected to be held in May 2020 but it got delayed by almost a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The winners of the 67th National Film Awards were finally announced at a press conference on Monday. The press conference was held at the National Media Centre, New Delhi. The entire press conference was streamed live on PIB's Facebook account and Youtube channel.
Kangana Ranaut bagged best actress, while Dhanush and Manoj Bajpayee shared the best actor award. Chhichhore won best Hindi feature film award, while Sir David Attenborough was honoured for his narration in Wild Karnataka. Vijaya Sethupathi was awarded best supporting actor for Super Deluxe.
Here is the full list of 67th National Film Awards winners:
NON FEATURE FILM CATEGORY
- Best Narration: Wild Karnataka, Sir David Attenborough
- Best Editing: Shut Up Sona, Arjun Gourisaria
- Best Audiography: Radha (Musical), Allwin Rego and Sanjay Maurya
- Best On-Location Sound Recordist: Rahas (Hindi), Saptarshi Sarkar
- Best Cinematography: Sonsi, Savita Singh
- Best Direction: Knock Knock Knock (English/Bengali), Sudhanshu Saria
- Best Film on Family Values: Oru Paathiraa Swapnam Pole (Malayalam)
- Best Short Fiction Film: Custody (Hindi/English)
- Special Jury Award: Small Scale Societies (English)
- Best Animation Film: Radha (Musical)
- Best Investigative Film: Jakkal
- Best Exploration Film: Wild Karnataka (English)
- Best Education Film: Apples and Oranges (English)
- Best Film on Social Issues: Holy Rights (Hindi) and Ladli (Hindi)
- Best Environment Film: The Stork Saviours (Hindi)
- Best Promotional Film: The Shower (Hindi)
- Best Art and Culture Film: Shrikshetra-Ru-Sahijata (Odia)
- Best Biographical Film: Elephants Do Remember (English)
- Best Ethnographic Film: Charan-Atva The Essence of Being a Nomad (Gujarati)
- Best Debut Non-Feature Film of a Director: Khisa (Marathi)
- Best Non-Feature Film: An Engineered Dream (Hindi)
FEATURE FILMS
- Special Mention: Biryani (Malayalam), Jonaki Porua (Assamese), Lata Bhagwan Kare (Marathi), Picasso (Marathi)
- Best Tulu Film: Pingara
- Best Paniya Film: Kenjira
- Best Mishing Film: Anu Ruwad
- Best Khasi Film: Lewduh
- Best Haryanvi Film: Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti
- Best Chattisgarhi Film: Bhulan The Maze
- Best Telugu Film: Jersey
- Best Tamil Film: Asuran
- Best Punjabi Film: Rab Da Radio 2
- Best Odiya Film: Sala Budhar Badla and Kalira Atita
- Best Manipuri Film: Eigi Kona
- Best Malayalam Film: Kalla Nottam
- Best Marathi Film: Bardo
- Best Konkani Film: Kaajro
- Best Kannada Film: Akshi
- Best Hindi Film: Chhichhore
- Best Bengali Film: Gumnaami
- Best Assamese Film: Ronuwa- Who Never Surrender
Best Action Direction Award
- Best Stunt: Avane Srimannarayana (Kannada)
- Best Choreography: Maharshi (Telugu)
- Best Special Effects: Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham (Malayalam)
- Special Jury Award: Oththa Seruppu Size-7 (Tamil)
- Best Lyrics: Kolaambi (Malayalam)
Best Music Direction
- Songs: Viswasam (Tamil)
- Music Direction: Jyeshthoputro
- Make-Up Artist: Helen
- Best Production Design: Anandi Gopal
- Best Editing: Jersey (Telugu)
- Best Audiography: lewduh (Khasi)
Best Screenplay
- Original Screenplay: Jyeshthoputri
- Adapted Screenplay: Gumnaami
- Dialogue Writer: The Tashkent Files (Hindi)
- Best Cinematography: Jallikkettu (Malayalam)
- Best Female Playback Singer: Bardo (Marathi)
- Best Male Playback Singer: Kesri, Teri Mitti (Hindi)
- Best Supporting Actress: The Tashkent Files, Pallavi Joshi
- Best Supporting Actor: Super Deluxe, Vijaya Sethupathi
- Best Actress: Kangana Ranaut (Manikarnika, Panga)
- Best Actor: Manoj Bajpayee for Bhonsle and Dhanush for Asuran
- Best Direction: Bahattar Hoorain
- Best Children Film: Kastoori (Hindi)
- Best Film on Environment Conservation: Water Burial
- Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of Director: Helen (Malayalam)
- Best Feature Film: Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham (Malayalam)
- Most film-friendly state: Sikkim
- Best Book on Cinema: A Gandhian Affair: India's Curious Portrayal of Love in Cinema by Sanjay Suri
- (Special mention- Cinema Paharana Manus written by Ashok Rane and Kannada Cinema: Jagathika Cinema Vikasa-Prerane Prabhava written by PR Ramadasa Naidu)
- Best Film Critic: Sohini Chattopadhyay
The awards were given out by the Directorate of Film Festivals. This is an organisation that functions under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. This year, there were 461 films participating in the Feature Film category and 220 films in the Non-Feature Film category.