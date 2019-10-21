National Police Day: PM Modi recalls valour of policemen

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday recalled the valour of police personnel who perform duty under trying circumstances.

On Police Commemoration Day, the prime minister saluted police forces and their families.

"...remember with pride those brave police personnel martyred in the line of duty today on Police Commemoration Day," he tweeted.





Last year, the National Police Memorial was dedicated to the nation. This Memorial is a place of inspiration and gratitude. It reminds us of the valour of our police forces.



Do visit the National Police Memorial whenever possible.

Police personnel perform their duties with utmost diligence and their courage always motivates us, the prime minister said.

On this day in 1959, 10 police personnel were killed in a Chinese attack and the commemoration day is observed to mark the incident. Then police used to guard the border with China.