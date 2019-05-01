NBSE HSLC HSSLC Result 2019: Nagaland board to declare Class 10, 12 results on May 2; here's how you can check score

Nagaland Board Result 2019: The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) will declare the Classes 10 and 12 board examination results on May 2, 2019. The NBSE will announce the HSLC (Class 10) and HSSLC (Class 12) results on its official website (nbsenagaland.com). Apart from the official website, the candidates can also check their results at examresults.net, indiaresults.com and exametc.com.

Candidates can also check their results through SMS.

To check HSLC (Class 10) result 2019 through SMS: Type RESULT<space>NBSE10<space> ROLL NUMBER and send it to 5676750.

To check HSSLC (Class 12) Result 2019 through SMS: Type NB12<space>ROLL NUMBER and send the same to 560702.

The HSLC exam was conducted from February 13 to February 25, while the HSSLC exam commenced on February 12 and ended on March 4, 2019. Last year, the Nagaland Board of School Education had announced the Class 12 and Class 10 board results on May 18.

Date and time of the NBSE HSLC HSSLC result 2019:

According to the official release by the Nagaland Board, the NBSE will declare the HSLC and HSSLC results on May 2, 2019. The exact time has not been specified by the board but the results are expected to be out late afternoon.

Here's how to check Nagaland NBSE HSLC HSSLC result 2019:

Step-1: Visit the official website of Nagaland education board.

Step-2: Click on the link 'HSLC and HSSLC Result 2019'.

Step-3: Enter your details like name and roll number.

Step-4: Once the credentials are filled in, click on 'submit'.

Step-5: The Nagaland board result 2019 will be displayed on screen.

Step-6: Download the result and take a print out for future references.

