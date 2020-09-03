NCB apprehends one more person for supplying drug to Rhea Chakraborty's brother

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday, September 3 apprehended one more person for allegedly supplying drugs to actor Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty. Kaizen Ebrahim, also known as Jaison, has been identified as the person apprehended by the NCB. Jaison is close to Zaid Vilatra who was also apprehended by the NCB on September 1 on charges of drug dealing.

CDR Analysis of Zaid has revealed that he was in touch with Basit Parihar and Suryadeep Malhotra. The NCB has established a connection between both these men and Showik Chakraborty. Showik's chats show that he was in contact with both of them and had talked about the procurement and consumption of drugs with them, India Today reported. Till now four peddlers have been arrested in connection to the drug angle of the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

During questioning by the NCB Zaid revealed crucial information which will be presented in court today by the NCB. He and Basit are expected to seek 10 days in custody.

Earlier, Showik Chakraborty was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning regarding the drug angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

The drug angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case was discovered when the authorities were going through the WhatsApp chats of Rhea Chakraborty. Chats of Rhea Chakraborty with Jaya Saha, Shruti Modi and hotelier Gaurav Arya revealed a drug connection to the case. NCB later filed a case against Chakraborty.

