NEET 2020: Another gaffe by NTA? Maharashtra girl expecting 650 marks gets 'zero' out of 720

In yet another embarrassing moment, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has awarded zero out of 720 to a student from Maharashtra in the NEET exam. This came as a shocker since she was expecting at least 650 out of 720 marks. The student, Vasundhara Bhojane, has filed a petition in the Bombay High Court.

The Bombay High Court bench comprising Justices AS Chandurkar and NB Suryawanshi has issued a notice to the National Testing Agency, Union Health Ministry and the Education Ministry. The student, through her lawyer Ashwin Deshpande, requested the court to direct the authorities concerned to produce her NEET OMR sheet and get it manually evaluated.

This petition further elaborates on the impeccable academic record of the student. According to the petition, she has secured 93.4 per cent in the SSC examination and 81.85 per cent in the HSC examination. There is no mechanism for rechecking or revaluation for NEET. The NTA uploads the OMR sheets submitted after exams and the final answer key on the official website so the candidates are given a chance to make a representation on gradation of their OMR sheets.

This, however, is not the first time that the NTA has committed such a major blunder. Seventeen-year old Mridul Rawat from Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district, who was declared fail in the first marksheet, actually turned out to be the all-India topper from the SC category.

His first marksheet mentioned he scored 329 out of 720 marks. Upon rechecking, it was found that Rawat had scored 650 out of 720 marks. His All India rank stands at 3,577 currently.

Also read: Major blunder in NEET results! Student who failed found to be the topper