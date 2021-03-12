NEET 2021 date declared, exam on August 1

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the date for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) this year. The examination for entrance to various undergraduate medical courses will be held on August 1 later this year.

"The NEET (UG), 2021, is going to be conducted by NTA for admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS courses as per the relevant norms, guidelines and regulations notified by the regulatory bodies concerned," announced NTA, which comes under Ministry of Education.

NEET 2021 will be conducted offline, in pen and paper mode, in 11 languages including English and Hindi. The syllabus for NEET 2021 has also been kept unchanged. The online application process for NEET 2021 will begin soon.

Bulletin containing detailed information regarding the test, syllabus, eligibility criteria for age, reservation, categorisation of seats, examination fee, cities of examination, state code will be available shortly when the submission of the application form for NEET (UG) starts, NTA stated.

Admissions to all 13 All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry will happen through NEET.

NEET 2020 was conducted on September amid strict COVID-19 protocols. More than 13.66 lakh students have taken the examination, out of whom, 7.71 lakh qualified.