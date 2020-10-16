NEET exam 2020: NTA to announce results today on ntaneet.nic.in

NEET result 2020: The National Testing Agency will announce the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG 2020) exam result on Friday. Along with the result, the NTA will also release the rank and the final NEET cut-off list. More than 14 lakh candidates will receive the NEET result today.

However, before the announcement of the result, NTA will the NEET answer key. The provisional answer key and OMR sheets have already been released.

The NEET 2020 exam was held on September 13 amid the coronavirus pandemic. And, on October 14, the NTA conducted a re-exam of candidates who were unable to give in September.

NEET result 2020: How to check

Step 1. Visit NTA's official website--ntaneet.nic.in or mcc.nic.in

Step 2. Click on the "NEET exam result" link

Step 3. Log in with your credentials

Step 4. Click on the submit option

Step 5. Download the result and take a print out of it

The NEET examination is mandatory for students aspiring to study medicine and related fields in India or abroad. To qualify for MBBS/BSD courses, general category candidates need to obtain minimum of 50 perentile marks in NEET. For those from the reserved categories including SC and ST category, the minimum marks are 40th percentile and for PwD candidates it is 45th percentile.

NEET 2019 Counselling

Post the announcement of the NEET result, the selected candidates will be able to participate in the counselling. The NTA will forward the list of successful candidates to DG of Health Services, medical examination cell of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The counselling will be done by the ministry.

NEET 2019 result: Reservation of seats in government medical colleges

SC candidates: 15 per cent seats

ST candidates: 7.5 per cent seats

OBC candidates: 27 per cent seats

Economically Weaker Sections: 10 per cent seats

What is the NEET examination?

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate), formerly the All India Pre-Medical Test, is an entrance examination in India for students who wish to study undergraduate medical courses and dental courses in government or private medical and dental colleges in India.

About NTA

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been established as a premier, specialist, autonomous and self-sustained testing organisation to conduct entrance examinations for admission/fellowship in higher educational institutions.