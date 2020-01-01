NEET Undergraduate Exam 2020: Last date for application submission extended to January 6

The last date for submission of Application Form of NEET (UG) - 2020, which was earlier set as December 31, 2019, has been extended to January 6 (up to 11:50 PM). The decision was taken to enable the aspiring candidates who have not been able to apply in the online application form due to heavy rush on the NEET website. Following a number of requests from candidates, the last date for submission of application has been extended.

The date of correction in particulars in online application form remains the same i.e. from January 15 to January 31 (up to 11.50 pm). Additionally, candidates from the Kashmir Valley, Leh and Kargil can submit the application form offline at the Nodel Centres fixed by the NTA. To get more information on this, candidates may refer to a public notice dated December 15-17 that is available on the NTA (National Testing Agency) website (ntaneet.nic.in).

In case of any query with respect to online application and fee payment, the applicants can contact the helpline at the NTA helpdesk (0120-6895200).

Besides, the NEET PG entrance exam, conducted by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) for admission into all MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses, will take place on January 5.

The admit card of NEET PG 2020 was released on Tuesday. The candidates appearing for the NEET PG entrance exam 2020 can download their hall tickets since December 31. The admit cards are available on the official website of NEET PG -- nbe.edu.in.

The admit cards won't be delivered by post as the NBE is going to release them via online mode only. The candidates have to download and take a printout of the hall ticket for future use.

