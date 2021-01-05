New coronavirus strain: 19 UK returnees missing in Patna

At least 19 people, who arrived from the UK are missing in Patna. A civil surgeon, Vibha Kumari, said the Patna airport had given the list of passengers who came from the UK between November 23 and December 31 and their addresses. But when health officials went to their houses to put them under quarantine, they found the people were missing.

"The Patna airport has given the list of passengers who came from the UK from November 23 to December 23 and their addresses. When health officials went to their houses to put them under quarantine, they found they were missing. Since their mobile numbers are untraceable, it is extremely difficult to trace them out and put under quarantine," Vibha Kumari told IANS news agency.

Kumari added that mobile numbers of the missing passengers were also untraceable.

The UK is witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases after detection of a new variant, which causes a higher infection rate. India's Health Ministry had issued fresh guidelines for passengers returning from the UK.

"They could face legal action under the Disaster Management and Epidemic Acts. We will also recommend authorities for cancellation of their passports as well," she said.

Meanwhile, according to the union health ministry, the number of samples detected with the the new, more contagious strain of the novel coronavirus has jumped to 38 as of Monday.

Also read: 'Carried out 200% honest clinical trials': Bharat Biotech Chairman hits out at critics

Also read: Covaxin side effects recorded in real time; efficacy data out soon: Krishna Ella