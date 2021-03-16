Night curfew in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot to now start at 10 pm

After Maharashtra, the Gujarat government has decided to increase the night curfew timings in four major cities of the state by two hours to contain the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state. The restrictions will be in place till March 31.

The night curfew will remain in force in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, and Rajkot from 10 pm to 6 am. Earlier, the curfew was imposed between 12 am to 6 am.

Additionally, the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) has ordered that the next three T20 matches between India and England will be played without any spectators at the Narendra Modi Stadium in view of rising cases of coronavirus.

Also, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation also asked eateries, restaurants, and malls in eight wards of the city to close down at 10 pm.

As per the latest data by the state's health department, Gujarat has reported 890 new cases of COVID-19, taking the caseload to 2,79,097. Last month, the state was reporting around 200 new cases every day.

Surat has been reporting the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state, followed by Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Rajkot, as per official data.

A state government official said 1,07,323 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Monday, including 89,138 in the senior citizen and 45 years plus with comorbidities groups.

So far, 20,69,918 people have got the first dose of the vaccine and 5,15,842 have received the second dose.

Apart from Gujarat, seven other states have continued to display an upward trajectory in daily new cases of late. These include Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, and Haryana.

Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu cumulatively account for 79.73 per cent of the new cases reported in a span of 24 hours.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,79,097, new cases 890, death toll 4,425, discharged 2,69,955, active cases 4,717, people tested so far - figures not released.

