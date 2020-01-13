Business Today
Twitter users criticised the user for jumping to conclusions without reading the post well and for referring to Nirmala Sitharaman as sweetie

twitter-logo BusinessToday.In   New Delhi     Last Updated: January 13, 2020  | 15:51 IST
Nirmala Sitharaman has perfect clap back for Twitter user who called her 'sweetie'
Nirmala Sitharaman schools Twitter user

There is hardly any debate that social media is full of trolls and mansplainers. So, when a Twitter user disparagingly "explained" something Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was already correct about in the first place and referred to her as "sweetie", she was in no mood to take it lying down.

Nirmala Sitharaman took to Twitter to share a verse on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. She quoted from The Complete Works of Swami Vivekananda IV and said, "Awake, arise, and dream no more! This is the land of dreams, where Karma Weaves unthreaded garlands with our thoughts...Be bold, and face. The Truth! Be one with it! Let visions cease..."

A Twitter user, Sanjoy Ghose, quoted her tweet and attempted to correct her, "Nirmala Sitharaman quotes from the Katha Upanishad and Swamiji's adoption of the saying "arise awake".  Sweetie its "cease not until your goal is reached" not "dream no more"; unless it's Budget 2020 that you are warning us about!"

The Finance Minister schooled the advocate and said, "Glad you're taking interest. While he is oft-quoted w/the verse from Katha Upanishad, what I've excerpted, is from 'The Awakened India', written in Aug 1898 - BTW, I had cited the reference below the verse itself. Pub by Advaita Ashrama if you're further interested."

While the user received quite some backlash for jumping to conclusions without reading the post, the fact that he called the Finance Minister of India "sweetie" riled them up. Most users criticised the user for calling her "sweetie", while some pointed out the way she handled the response without getting sidetracked by the term.

Swami Vivekananda was born on January 12 that is celebrated as National Youth Day across the country. The minister had shared the verse as a tribute to the philosopher.  

Tags: Nirmala Sitharaman | Nirmala Sitharaman troll | Swami Vivekananda
