After new nation, cabinet, fugitive rape-accused Nithyananda to launch 'Reserve Bank of Kailaasa'

Absconding self-styled godman Nithyananda has come up with plans to set up his central bank, named 'Reserve Bank of Kailaasa', at his own so-called country "Kailaasa", even as Indian government agencies continue to search for him. In a video that has appeared online, rape accused godman Nithyananda has announced he would formally launch the currency of his 'Reserve Bank of Kailaasa' on Ganesh Chaturthi on August 22. He said a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has also been signed with "a country", which has agreed to host his "reserve bank".

Nithyananda, in this viral video, is saying that all operations of his central bank are "legitimate" and that the economic policy of the "Reserve Bank of Kailaasa" has been prepared.

"With the grace of Ganapati, we'll soon reveal all the details related to the Reserve Bank of Kailaasa," he said in the video.

"The whole economy and economic policies -- 300-page document -- is (are) ready with absolute design and currency, economic strategy and how we are going to do the internal currency usage and external world currency exchange... everything legally. We have signed an MoU with a nation hosting our reserve bank and everything is legally, legitimately established," Nithyananda says in the video.

The rape accused and godman's video went viral last year when he announced the formation of his own country 'Kailaasa'. Though the location of this 'nation' is still a mystery, the Kailaasa website says it's a "nation without borders created by dispossessed Hindus from around the world who lost the right to practice Hinduism authentically in their own countries".

Multiple reports suggest Nithyananda has allegedly bought an island from Ecuador, a country on South America's west coast, near Trinidad and Tobago. He had last year fled India to Ecuador via Nepal.

According to his mysterious nation's website, Kailaasa (kailaasa.org) offers a "haven to all the world's practising, aspiring or persecuted Hindus...where they can peacefully live and express their spirituality, arts, and culture free from denigration, interference and violence".

Not only this, but the Kailaasa website also has its own Wikipedia page called Nithyanandapedia (nithyanandapedia.org). Nithyananda's island 'nation' has no place for Hindi and mentions English, Sanskrit and Tamil as official languages. It even claims to have a population of 100 million Adi Shaivites and 2 billion practising Hindus. If that's not enough, Kailasaa even has its passport and flag, and the passport allows "free entry in all eleven dimensions and fourteen lokas, including Kailaasa".

Kailaasa also claims to have its cabinet comprising departments such as health, technology, enlightened civilisation, human services, housing, commerce, and treasury.

Nithyananda is the main accused in several cases in India, including rape, torture, kidnapping and wrongful confinement of children, under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The self-styled godman is also being investigated by French authorities for an alleged fraud of $400,000.

The Gujarat Police had last year approached Interpol to issue a 'Blue Corner' notice to locate the controversial godman. However, he has been able to dodge Indian security agencies so far.

