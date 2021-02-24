'No flirting with cashier, no running away': Pune-based cafe's bizarre list of don'ts on menu goes viral

You may have come across bizarre foods on social media, but this menu card from a Pune-based eatery that goes by the name of 'Irani Cafe' has done a step better.

The menu has gone viral for its list of instructions. A Twitter user shared the peculiar menu card's list of don'ts with a caption, "what happened here?"

Also Read: Butter in tea? Netizens ask why as video goes viral

Although it is not uncommon for the restaurants to carry disclaimers asking customers not to bargain or smoke within the premises, this unusual menu's list comprises outlandish instructions such as "no combing", "no flirting with cashier", 'no running away', "no discussing gambling", "no brushing teeth", and "no free advice", among others.

Along with the directions listed on it, the menu card with Irani Cafe written on top, also mentions that talking aloud, and playing on mobile phones is discouraged.

Also Read: Delhi's restaurant serves 'Beer Maggi', netizens say 'yuck'

Here are some of the funny reactions to the tweet shared by the Twitter user:

They went to therapy to learn setting boundaries â #Resist (@whorepiya) February 21, 2021

This is Pune !!!!!! I legit read âno leg on hairâ ð­ð­ð­ð­ð­ð­ â SS ð¤¡ // save unnao girls (@browngirltalkin) February 22, 2021

I've seen a menu card of irani cafe that says "No asking for chana" â Ï;h;r (@hoodiewalaladka) February 21, 2021

Two plates of "No Free Advice" please! â Center Shock (@voidabletweets) February 22, 2021

Meanwhile, the Twitter account, seemingly that of the concerned Iranian eatery, even responded to one of the tweets which said, "Me wondering how hot is the cashier hmmm."

The restaurant, in reply to the tweet, posted a picture with the caption "our hot cashiers."

Check out the reply here: