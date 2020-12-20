No lockdown in Maharashtra, decision to reopen schools soon: CM Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on December 20 suggested that he was not in favour of another lockdown or a night curfew in the state. Thackeray also urged people to follow the safety protocols, implying that the threat of the COVID-19 virus' spread hadn't gone away completely.

Thackeray said the COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra was under control and people should not become complacent. He also said that wearing a face mask would remain mandatory for at least another six months.

Maharashtra CM added that a decision to reopen schools would be taken soon. Thackeray added that there have been cases in the West where children while attending schools have been infected with COVID-19.

Maharashtra reported around 18.9 lakh COVID-19 cases till December 20, making it the worst affected state in the country. The death toll due to COVID-19 in the state stood at over 48,600 and the number of recoveries had crossed 17.8 lakh, with around 62,000 active cases remaining.

Maharashtra, on December 19, reported less than 4,000 new COVID-19 cases. This is very less compared to near 25,000 COVID-19 cases per day reported in mid-September.

Also Read: Reliance Industries to set up 'world's largest zoo' in Gujarat

Also Read: 5 states complete reforms in ease of doing business; eligible for Rs 16,728 cr extra borrowing

Also Read: TCS share buyback in progress, should you sell shares?