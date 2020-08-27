No rethink on postponement of JEE Mains, NEET Exams 2020: Education Ministry

The Education Ministry secretary has said the Centre's stand with regards to the postponement of JEE Mains and NEET 2020 examinations remains the same and that it'll not rethink about delaying them.

The decision of the Centre and National Testing Agency (NTA) to conduct JEE Mains as well as NEET exam in the midst of COVID-19 pandemic has been opposed by leaders and activists such as BJP MP Subramanian Swamy, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, and even the Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg. Chief Ministers of seven non-BJP states are also planning to move the apex court against the decision.

On Wednesday, around 150 academicians wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in support of the Centre's decision to hold the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) as well as Joint Entrance Examination (JEE). In this letter, the academicians stated that the dreams and aspirations of the country's youth cannot be jeopardised. They also blamed political ambitions behind nationwide agitations against JEE and NEET exams.

These signatories include academicians from JNU, Delhi University, Jamia Millia Islamia University, Gautam Buddha University, Kerala University, Central University of Jammu, Central University of Haryana, Banaras Hindu University, CCS University as well as from international universities like Israel's Ben Gurion University, University of London, University of California and The Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

More than 16 lakh students have already downloaded JEE and NEET admit cards as of today. Around 6.84 lakh students have downloaded NEET admit cards, while 7.41 lakh have downloaded JEE Mains admit cards.