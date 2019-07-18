Noel Tata's son Neville, Manasi Kirloskar tie knot in a private ceremony

Eminent business tycoon Noel Tata's son Neville Tata and Vikaram Kirloskar's daughter Manasi Kirloskar have secretly tied the knot in south Mumbai, during the weekend in July.

In the private wedding ceremony, only Neville Tata and Manasi Kirloskar's parents - Noel Tata and Aloo Tata; Vikram Kirloskar and Geetanjali Kirloskar and close family members were present. Former Chairman of Tata Sons, Ratan Tata, was also present in the ceremony to bless the newly-wed couple.

Neville Tata's father Noel Tata is a half-brother of Ratan Tata. Noel Tata is the chairman of Trent, which operates popular brand Westside. He is also the Managing Director of Tata International. Leah and Maya are the other two siblings of Neville Tata.

Like Neville, Manasi Kirloskar is also actively involved in her family's business. She is the Executive director and CEO of Kirloskar System Ltd. She is also a trained painter since the age of 13.

In May, this year, Neville got engaged to Manasi Kirloskar.