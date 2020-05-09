Noida administration orders schools not to hike fee; up to Rs 5 lakh fine for violators

The District Administration of Noida has issued a slew of guidelines pertaining to school fees amid the lockdown. As per the guidelines, all schools under Gautam Buddh Nagar district have been prohibited from hiking the fee for the academic year 2020-21. Violators could be penalised with up to Rs 5 lakh, the order stated.

However, DM Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj has allowed schools to collect the fee for the academic session 2020-21.

Additionally, schools cannot force parents to pay advance fees or quarterly fees. The administration has also asked schools to not disenroll any student for not paying fees during the lockdown.

If any school flouts the guidelines than parents can complain to Secretary/DIOS, and District Fee Regulation Committee at feecommittee@gmail.com, the notification said.

Salary to the teachers should be continued during the lockdown, the district administration added.

DM Suhas also notified that if any school violates the guidelines, then it will have pay Rs 1 lakh as penalty with refund of the excess fee levied from a student. And, if any school is found violating the order for the second time, the penalty will increase to Rs 5 lakh, with refunds of the excess fee.

If done for a third time, the district administration will withdraw recognition/ affiliation to concerned board.

Noida has reported a total of 95 coronavirus positive patients. A total of 188 patients have been cured. Yesterday, one patient died due to COVID-10, according to Gautam Budh Nagar DM.

