NTA ICAR Results 2019 Declared: Check results on ntaicar.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the results of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) All India Entrance Examination for Admissions or ICAR AIEEA today, as per media reports.

The NTA had conducted the ICAR AIEEA exam across 796 centres in in 87 cities nationwide for admission on July 1. The ICAR AIEEA Result 2019 will be declared on the official websites of NTA -- ntaicar.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

AIEEA examination is conducted by ICAR for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in 75 agricultural universities of the country. The ICAR's Entrance Examination 2019 conducted by NTA in online mode, will determine candidates' eligibility for admissions various institutions affiliated to the ICAR, namely:

- ICAR All India Entrance Examination for Admission to Bachelor's Degree Programmes [AIEEA (UG) - 2019]

- ICAR All India Entrance Examination for Admission to Master's Degree Programmes [AIEEA (PG) - 2019]

- ICAR All India Competitive Examination for Admission to Doctoral Degree Programme & Award of JRF/SRF (PGS)

How to check ICAR Result 2019?

Step 1- Open the official website nta.ac.in or ntaicar.nic.in.

Step 2- Click on the link for ICAR Result link, on the homepage.

Step 3- Enter your registration number and password to view the result

Step 4- Download it and take a print out for future reference

How To Download Final Answer Key for ICAR AIEEA 2019 ?

Step 1-Visit the official website of NTA?ICAR at ntaicar.nic.in

Step 2-On the left panel, click on the link provided for ICAR final answer key.

Step 3-A pdf will open. Download the pdf.

Step 4-Scroll down till you reach the page with your concerned subject

Counselling for NTA ICAR result 2019

The schedule for ICAR counselling, which will be held online, will be released on the official website of the Council, at icar.org.in. The number of ICAR seats available for admission through ICAR AIEEA for the academic session 2019-20 will be displayed on the ICAR portal at the time of counselling.

About NTA ICAR Exam 2019

The ICAR AIEEA examination is conducted by the ICAR for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in 75 agricultural universities of the country. A total of 15,000 graduates, 11,000 postgraduate and 2,500 PhD seats are filled through this exam each year. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is an Indian government agency approved by the Union Council of Ministers and was established in November 2017 to conduct entrance examinations for higher educational institutions.