NTA NEET results 2020 to be announced on October 16; here's how to check marks on ntaneet.nic.in

The Supreme Court has directed the National Testing Agency (NTA) to announce the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) on October 16. The apex court also said that the students who could not appear in the NEET UG 2020 exam on September 13 due to coronavirus or because of being stuck in containment zones should be given a chance to appear on October 14.
In order to check results, candidates can access the official NEET website-ntaneet.nic.in. Apart from the NEET 2020 results, the NTA will also publish the final NEET 2020 answer key. The final answer key will be published after incorporating fair challenges or objections raised against the provisional answer sheet shared on September 26.
Steps to check NEET results 2020
Step 1: Visit the official NEET website- ntaneet.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the 'NEET 2020 result' link
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Fill in details such as roll number and date of birth. Click on submit
Step 5: Your NEET result will flash on screen
Step 6: Download and take a printout for future use
Also read: NEET Result 2020 Live Updates: NTA NEET result likely to be announced today; here's how to check
Steps to check NEET final answer key 2020
Step 1: Log in to the official website
Step 2: Click on the 'NEET 2020 Final Answer Key' link
Step 3: Question papers and final answer keys shall be displayed on screen
Step 4: Evaluate each and every answer very carefully
Step 5: Take a printout for future use, if needed
This year, NEET scores will be a deciding factor in admissions into AIIMS and JIPMER as they are now part of the NEET admission process since there won't be any separate exams for admissions into these institutions.
Also read: NEET 2020: NTA to soon declare results; check expected cut-off, ranks