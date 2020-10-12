NTA NEET results 2020 to be announced on October 16; here's how to check marks on ntaneet.nic.in

The Supreme Court has directed the National Testing Agency (NTA) to announce the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) on October 16. The apex court also said that the students who could not appear in the NEET UG 2020 exam on September 13 due to coronavirus or because of being stuck in containment zones should be given a chance to appear on October 14.

In order to check results, candidates can access the official NEET website-ntaneet.nic.in. Apart from the NEET 2020 results, the NTA will also publish the final NEET 2020 answer key. The final answer key will be published after incorporating fair challenges or objections raised against the provisional answer sheet shared on September 26.

Steps to check NEET results 2020

Step 1: Visit the official NEET website- ntaneet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the 'NEET 2020 result' link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Fill in details such as roll number and date of birth. Click on submit

Step 5: Your NEET result will flash on screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future use

Steps to check NEET final answer key 2020

Step 1: Log in to the official website

Step 2: Click on the 'NEET 2020 Final Answer Key' link

Step 3: Question papers and final answer keys shall be displayed on screen

Step 4: Evaluate each and every answer very carefully

Step 5: Take a printout for future use, if needed

This year, NEET scores will be a deciding factor in admissions into AIIMS and JIPMER as they are now part of the NEET admission process since there won't be any separate exams for admissions into these institutions.

