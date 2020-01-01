NTA UGC-NET result out; check out score on ugcnet.nta.nic.in

NTA UGC-NET result: The National Testing Agency has declared UGC-NET December 2019 results, in which as many as 60,147 candidates qualified for eligibility for assistant professor and 5,092 for JRF and eligible for assistant professor's posts. The UGC-NET December 2019 examination was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) between 02nd and 06th December 2019 in two shifts per day across 700 centres in 219 cities. The examination was conducted in 81 subjects.

HIGHLIGHTS

Number of candidates registered: 10,34872

Number of candidates appeared: 7,93,813

Number of candidates qualified for eligibility for Assistant Professor only: 60,147

Candidates qualified for JRF & eligible for Assistant Professor: 5092

This time also, the examination was conducted in computer based test (CBT) mode only. To ensure accuracy of result, the keys of question papers were displayed in advance to invite challenges. The answer keys dated December 31, on which the result is compiled, has been uploaded on the NTA NET website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

As per the UGC policy, 6 per cent of those who appear in both the papers and obtain minimum qualifying marks in aggregate of both the papers are declared NET qualified. The certificates to the qualified candidates will be issued by the NTA shortly.

The UGC-NET is a test to determine the eligibility for 'Assistant Professor' and 'Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor' in Indian universities and colleges.

How to check UGC NET result:

Step 1: Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in or nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link UGC NET DECEMBER 2019 RESULTS'.

Step 3: Fill the required details

Step 4: Click on 'submit'

Step 5: UGC NET result will be displaye don the screen. Download it