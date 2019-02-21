NY man dragged to death after his clothes gets caught on subway train: report

A 39-year old man was dragged to his death by a subway train at the 7 train stop at Grand Central Terminal in Manhattan, US, on Tuesday night. The incident happened at around 7:20 pm when the victim's clothe got stuck in the train, which pulled him into the tunnel and dragged underneath.

The unnamed man appeared to be unsteady on his feet and was walking close to the edge of the platform as the train was pulling out. Reports say that witnesses saw the man walking along the yellow stripe that runs along subway platforms. He was found with severe trauma to his body and was later pronounced dead.

Sources indicate the subway rider's body got stuck to the electrical box near the entrance to the tunnel and set off a flash that caught the attention of the train operators and forced them to stop it. Police and transit officials are investigating how the accident occurred.

The platform was not crowded at the time, and it appeared that the train was already moving when the man entered the platform, thus was unclear why he made contact with the train, according to a Metropolitan Transportation Authority official.