Odd-even rule: Delhi Police plans to step up checks from next week amid compliance issues

Several motorists were challaned by the Delhi Police on Saturday owing to compliance issues with the odd-even rule. Despite tightened security measures, adherence to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal led-government's road rationing scheme was low.

By Saturday, Delhi Police had issued a total of 514 challans for violation of odd-even rule, as per the official data. Of these, 297 were issued by teams of the Delhi Traffic Police, 161 by the transport department, and 56 by the revenue department, it stated.

Police acknowledged that despite 200 teams in place to book violators of the odd-even rule, it was hard to intercept such cars at every intersection in Delhi, especially during peak hours, as these vehicles stall rest of the traffic.

"There is not enough road space or manpower to stop several vehicles at a time. Many violators manage to take advantage of this," a police officer told The Times of India.

Meanwhile, Delhi police is mulling to step up the checks at the border areas and plans are also afoot on ways to smoothen the traffic movement while carrying out these checks.

The odd-even scheme, an anti-pollution measure, kicked in on November 4 in the national capital. Under the scheme, vehicles are supposed to ply alternately on odd and even dates as per their registration numbers between 8 am and 8 pm. Its violation attracts a fine of Rs 4,000. The scheme is not effective on Sundays.

On Saturday, odd-numbered cars were allowed to ply on Delhi roads. The challans were issued to those who were found using their even-numbered cars.

The road rationing scheme will remain in force till November 15, barring November 11 and 12, when the rule will be lifted to ensure hassle-free commute for devotees on the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev.

(With agency inputs.)