Odd-even scheme: No restrictions for two days due to Gurpurab celebrations

Delhi government has suspended the odd-even rule on Monday and Tuesday on account of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. The transport department announced the exemption in a notification on Sunday following requests from several Sikh organisations. The decision has been taken to facilitate hassle-free commute during Gurpurab.

Delhi Police has also issued a traffic advisory and have asked commuters to avoid certain roads on the route of the 'Nagar Kirtan' procession. The procession will begin from Sishganj Gurudwara at 10am and end at Gurudwara Nanak Piao at Grand Trunk Karnal Road at around 9pm, reported Times of India.

The procession will pass through Kodiapul, SPM Marg, Church mission road, Khari Baoli, Lahori Gate Chowk, Qutub Road, Azad Market, Roshanara Road, Shakti Nagar Chowk and will end at Gurudwara Nanak Piao, the report stated. Traffic in and around these areas are likely to be affected.

Delhi is all geared up for the Gurpurab celebrations. Delhi has around 350 gurudwaras as well as 10 historic shrines of different Sikh gurus.

The Delhi government had announced the odd-even rule from November 4 to November 15 in an attempt to fight air pollution. The odd-even scheme is effective from 8am to 8pm from Monday to Saturday.

Two-wheelers and electric vehicles are exempted from the restrictions. Vehicles with only women and children up to 12 years of age as well as vehicle uses by specially-abled persons have also been exempted.

