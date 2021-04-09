Odisha makes negative COVID-19 test report mandatory for entry into state

Amid a rising number of coronavirus cases, the Odisha government has made it mandatory for people coming in the state by train, bus, aeroplane, waterways or in private vehicles to produce RT-PCR negative reports obtained within 72 hours of the entry. Also, people coming in will also have to submit a form with the name of the person, place from where they are coming, the address of the destination, mobile number and alternate contact number.

The state will set up border checkpoints (BCPs) at strategic locations or at border entry points to manage the entry of incoming persons/vehicles. People entering the state without a negative test report will have to undergo 7-day mandatory home /institutional quarantine, the state government said in official notification.

The above norms will be effective from April 12, Monday, the state's special relief commissioner PK Jena said.

Additionally, the Odisha government has ordered district magistrates-cum-collectors of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Balangir, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Nawrangpur, Koraput, Malkangiri, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Balasore to set up and operationalise temporary medical centres for giving institutional quarantine facilities to those coming from other states. Expenditure for opening and running of such facilities will be borne by Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF), the order said.

It said that all industries/educational institutions/commercial establishments will ensure implementation of all COVID appropriate behaviour/protocols and set up their own isolation facilities like COVID Care Centres (CCCs)/COVID Care Homes (CCHs) for COVID positive persons found in their establishments.

All such institutions will identify COVID compliance officers among their senior staff, and will submit daily reports to the collector/municipal commissioner.

If any violation is observed in complying with the COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and protocols, they will be liable to be proceeded against in accordance with the provisions of section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, Epidemic Diseases Act,1897 and regulations issued besides legal action under sections of the IPC and other legal provisions as applicable, the order said.

The state government also suspended all public transport from Odisha to Chhattisgarh and vice versa from April 10 till April 30, 2021.

