Off-season rain brings down temperature in Delhi

Some parts of Delhi and nearby areas received light to moderate rainfall on Friday evening. The rain provided the citizens of the national capital a respite from the scorching heat by bringing down the temperature in the area. The weather department had earlier made predictions of thunderstorm and rain in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad and many parts of Haryana earlier today.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) in a tweet had said that a thunderstorm with rain and wind speed between 20 to 40 kmph would form over adjoining areas of Delhi in the next two hours.

"Light intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Kaithal (Haryana), Roorkee (Uttarakhand), Ballabhgarh (Haryana), isolated places of Delhi during next 2 hours," the MET department stated in its daily Weather Warning Bulletin.

June is supposed to be the hottest month of the year but Delhi in the past few days has got some respite from the scorching heat after receiving light to moderate rainfall. The accompanying cool winds have also helped bring the temperatures down.

According to the weather department, the June heatwave is not expected to make a return till June 8, meaning that citizens of Delhi will be spared from the heat for a few more days.

Head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre Kuldeep Srivastava told news agency PTI that the effect of the current western disturbance will continue till June 8, restricting the mercury below the 40 degrees Celsius-mark.

