One arrested while smuggling liquor into Delhi, police on lookout for associates

One person has been arrested on Wednesday for allegedly smuggling illicit liquor from Haryana into Delhi. The accused Anil Kumar was carrying an illegal consignment of liquor in a silver Santro car and was allegedly supplying them to bootleggers in Uttam Nagar and Dabri area when he was nabbed by the police. Currently, investigators are in search of other members of Kumar's gang.

Ever since the Delhi government introduced a 70 % special corona fee on the MRP of all types of liquor in the national capital, bootleggers have been smuggling liquor from the bordering states into Delhi to be illegally sold at cheaper prices. Anil Jumar is allegedly a member of one such gang.

Twenty-one boxes of 'Impact Grain Whisky' were seized in Kumar's car by the police staff of Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS) Dwarka District. Anil Kumar, aged 31 is a resident of Suraksha Vihar in Delhi's Uttam Nagar.

Kumar was caught during one of the AATS's surprise checks. The AATS conducts surprise checks by placing barricades in vulnerable areas, it also does extensive patrolling in markets and isolated stretches in the district.

During interrogation, accused Anil Kumar revealed that he hails from Varanasi (UP) and there too he used to supply illegal liquor. He had been previously arrested in excise related cases. To earn quick money he shifted to Delhi and formed an alliance with Raju, a liquor supplier of Khoda Colony.

Kumar told that he often went to Bahadurgarh and parked his car at fixed places where associates of Raju used to take the car from him and return it to him after loading with boxes of illicit liquor. Anil often used different routes to smuggle illicit liquor into Delhi. After entering Delhi, the car used to be handed over by Anil to associates of Raju for supplying illicit liquor at various places in Delhi.

