ONGC announces candidates selected through GATE-2019; check details on ongcindia.com

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited, ONGC has announced the candidates selected through GATE-2019. The result for all 22 categories have been announced on the official website of ONGC--ongcindia.com.

This recruitment will fill up Class 1 Executive posts in Engineering disciplines. A total of 785 posts of Assistant Executive Engineers in various disciplines, Geologist, Geophysicist and some other posts in the organization will be filled via this recruitment drive.

How to check result:

Step 1: Go to the official website of ONGC--ongcindia.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on 'career' at the top right.

Step 3: Go to the 'results' option.

Step 5: All the categories of posts will be listed here.

Step 6: Click on the 'applied' posts

Step 7: The roll numbers of the selected candidates will be available on the pdf format.

Step 8: Download and keep a print out of the pdf file for future reference.

Maharatna ONGC is the largest crude oil and natural gas Company in India, contributing around 70 per cent to Indian domestic production. This largest natural gas company ranks 11th among global energy majors (Platts). It is the only public sector Indian company to feature in Fortune's 'Most Admired Energy Companies' list.