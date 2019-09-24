Onion thieves steal stock worth Rs 8 lakh in Patna

As onion prices continue to rise across the nation, theft of onions worth more than Rs 8 lakh has been reported in Patna. Owner of a warehouse in Sonaru area under Fatuha police station of the state capital reported a break-in where thieves stole 328 sacks of onion and 1.73 lakh in cash late on Sunday night.

Dheeraj Kumar, owner of the godown targeted by thieves, said he found out about the incident on Monday morning and later called the police. Reports suggest that the thieves forced open the shutter of the godown to take out bags of onion. The stolen consignment of onions was then loaded onto a truck for transporting.

Vinod Thakur, ASI of Fatuha police station, said that the investigation is underway and the police is still working on leads to nab the culprits.

Onion prices in Patna have soared to Rs 60-70 after excessive rainfall hindered supply. Around 100 tonnes of onion is consumed every day in Patna, most of which comes from Nasik. Although 12.5 lakh tonnes of onion is produced in Bihar, most of this produce goes to Assam and Bengal.

Situation has worsened across the country as heavy monsoon, followed by flooding in many states, has damaged crops. The prices are likely to stay up for at least a month before returning to normal. Meanwhile, the Centre is taking steps to check the rising onion prices by releasing onions from its buffer stocks and limiting onion exports.

