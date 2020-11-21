Business Today
Coronavirus crisis: Only 100 people to be allowed at marriage functions in Noida

Gautam Budh Nagar district official said that in view of the increasing coronavirus cases, now a maximum of 100 people will be able to attend any function

November 21, 2020 | Updated 14:10 IST
The Noida administration has allowed the entry of only 100 people to wedding functions in the city. Earlier, 200 people were allowed at a marriage function in the city.

Gautam Budh Nagar district administration said in a statement that in view of the increasing coronavirus cases, a maximum of 100 people will now be able to attend any function.

"Only 100 people will be allowed in a wedding function, down from 200," Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Suhas LY said.

Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar has recorded 21,166 cases of COVID-19 to date. The death toll in the city, due to coronavirus, has risen to 74, while the overall recoveries have climbed to 19,691.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)

Tags: noida | wedding in noida | coronavirus cases in noida | noida wedding function | Gautam Buddh Nagar
