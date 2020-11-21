Coronavirus crisis: Only 100 people to be allowed at marriage functions in Noida

The Noida administration has allowed the entry of only 100 people to wedding functions in the city. Earlier, 200 people were allowed at a marriage function in the city.

Gautam Budh Nagar district administration said in a statement that in view of the increasing coronavirus cases, a maximum of 100 people will now be able to attend any function.

"Only 100 people will be allowed in a wedding function, down from 200," Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Suhas LY said.

Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar has recorded 21,166 cases of COVID-19 to date. The death toll in the city, due to coronavirus, has risen to 74, while the overall recoveries have climbed to 19,691.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)