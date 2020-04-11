Coronavirus: How Operation SHIELD successfully contained COVID-19 spread in Delhi's Dilshad Garden

No fresh cases have been reported from Dilshad Garden, which till few days back was one of the hotspots of coronavirus in Delhi. 'Operation SHIELD' has helped in containing the coronavirus spread in the area, Delhi Health Minister, Satyender Jain, said on Friday. The key aspects of the operation included sealing, home quarantine, isolation and tracking, local sanitisation, Satyender Jain also said in the statement.

The spread in Dilshad Garden is believed to have begun after a 38-year-old woman and her 19-year old son had returned to Delhi from Saudi Arabia after meeting her husband on March 10. A team of doctors successfully scanned over 15,000 people after seven confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in the area,he added. Even a curfew was imposed in the area to contain the spread of the virus. In total, there are 25 hotspots of coronavirus in the national capital. There are more than 700 positive coronavirus cases reported in Delhi so far. India is currently under a 21-day lockdown until April 14 to contain the spread of life-threatening coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the government is expected to extend the nationwide lockdown further by two weeks to continue its fight against coronavirus. The government is also expected to come out with a relaxation strategy for agriculture and industries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to soon make an announcement in this regard. Narendra Modi earlier held a meeting with chief ministers of various states via video conferencing to discuss the future course in the fight against coronavirus. Punjab and Odisha are the two states that have already extended the lockdown until April 30.

