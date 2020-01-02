Ordnance Factory Board(OFB) Latest Recruitments 2020: Apprentice posts open

Ordnance Factory Board(OFB) that comes under the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has invited applications for the post of Trade Apprentices on its official site ofb.gov.in. The last date to apply is February 9,2020. This drive will recruit 6060 apprentices. Candidates who have applied through the apprenticeship.gov.in Government of India portal have to apply again via the link given on the OFB website. Here's a lowdown on the eligibility criteria, selection process,vacancy details and much more.

Application dates

The candidates can apply from January 10,2020 till February 9,2020.

Vacancy information

The OFB is hiring for a total of 6,060 posts. Out of these posts, 3,847 are ITI posts whereas 2219 are non-ITI posts.

Eligibility criteria

For ITI category: Candidates should have cleared a relevant trade test from a recognised institute. The institute has to be recognised by NCVT or SCVT or any other government authority.

For Non-ITI category: Candidates should have cleared class 10th as on application date with a minimum aggregate of 50 per cent and 40 per cent in Maths and Science each.

Candidates above 15 and below 24 years of age can apply for this post.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of merit list. The merit list for the ITI and non-ITI category will be prepared separately. Merit list for the non-ITI category will be prepared on the basis of the overall percentage of marks in 10th, aggregate in all subjects and irrespective of the Board. This list will be factory-wise. After the candidates' documents get verified,they will have to appear for a medical examination.

Application fees

The candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 100 to apply for this post. The amount can be paid via Net Banking,debit card,credit card,cash card,wallets,IMPS,NEFT,UPI,BHIM.