Osmania University CPGET Result 2019 declared: Here's how to check

Results for the 2019 Common Post Graduate Entrance Test (CPGET), conducted by the Osmania University, has been released in online mode on the official website of the university.

To check the CPGET 2019 results, candidates who appeared for Common Post Graduate Entrance Test examination can check and download their result on the official website of CPGET, the link for which is tscpget.com.

Osmania University CPGET Examination

The TS Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests were conducted from July 8 to July 20, 2019. The was a Computer Based Test of CPGET 2019 examination consisted of 100 objective type questions with the time duration of 90 minutes.

Osmania University CPGET Result 2019: How to check

For logging in to access the rank card, candidates will require their Hallticket number and registration number. Follow the simple steps provided here to check and download CPGET 2019 result:

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. osmania.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the link which says 'rank card', after which a new page will appear.

Step 3: Log-in with the required credentials like CPGET Hall ticket No, Registration Number, and Date of Birth in the result link.

Step 4: Click on 'View Rank Card' button to proceed.

Step 5: The rank card will display on the screen

Step 6: Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Osmania University CPGET Rank Card

The rank card of CPGET 2019 will include details such as the name and roll number of the candidate, the subject appeared for, marks secured in each section, total marks and the qualifying status of the candidate.

The Osmania University rank card is available on ouadmissions.com, cpget.tsche.ac.in tscpget.com.

Osmania University CPGET Counselling process

The merit list of the qualified students will shortly be released for the counselling process, based on which the qualified candidates will be called for the counselling process. The detailed schedule for the counselling of CPGET 2019 will be updated on the website soon.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of CPGET.

