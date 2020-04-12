Over half of India's 718 districts in clutches of coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic has affected more than half of India's 718 districts so far, data by the Health Ministry showed. Over 364 districts are currently affected by the virus. In a period of ten days, the pandemic has travelled across 120 new districts, the data also showed. Number of positive cases stands at over 8,000 so far from nearly 3,500 recorded last Sunday. Uttar Pradesh (40) has the highest number of districts affected by coronavirus. Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra follow next with 33 and 27 districts, respectively.

India is currently under a 21-day lockdown to fight against the spread of life-threatening coronavirus. 909 new cases and 34 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. In the last five days, on average 15,747 samples were tested per day and 584 of those were found positive per day, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). There is no need to panic since the government is aware and planning to manage the crisis efficiently, the Health Ministry assured.

Meanwhile, the country may be divided into red, orange and green coronavirus colour zones depending on the number of positive cases in the proposed extended lockdown period. The government may even allow limited services to function in these safe zones across the country. Even though education institutions are likely to remain closed, small scale industries and liquor shops may be allowed to run in the extended lockdown period, it added.

