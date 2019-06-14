Pak PM Imran Khan does not 'stand-up' to diplomatic protocols, Twitterati say 'no tehzeeb'

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has once again broken a diplomatic protocol, and this time at the opening ceremony of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek on Thursday.

In a video shared by Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), Imran Khan was seen sitting while everyone else stood to welcome head of states, including Russian President Vladmir Putin, entering the hall.

Prime Minister of #Pakistan@ImranKhanPTI's Arrival with other World Leaders at Invitation of President of Kyrgyzstan for Opening Ceremony 19th Meeting of the Council of the Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Bishkek Kyrgyzstan (13.06.19)#SCOSummit2019pic.twitter.com/fYdKYN3Fv7 â PTI (@PTIofficial) June 13, 2019

Imran Khan, perhaps the only one seated, stood briefly, but as the leaders entered he chose to sit.

Consequently, netizens pointed out Imran Khan's act:

He may be thinking of his next marriage. Hence absent minded. â Sourav Mukherjee (@SouravM53122957) June 14, 2019

Ya tu khan ka style hay â HAMID WAZIR (@HAMIDWA45624493) June 14, 2019

Teach him some Diplomatic norms please @SMQureshiPTI â Mughees ðµð° (@Mughees_Dewan) June 13, 2019

For someone whoâs Oxford educated IK shows Pakistan in very poor light. These are basic manners and it looks disrespectful. If there is anything I have enjoyed about Pakistan is the culture of â Tehzeebâ but it doesnât show here. Sad. â Manisha Sood (@ManishaSood13) June 13, 2019

This is not the first time, Khan has broken a diplomatic protocol. Earlier at the 14th Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit in Saudi Arabia, Khan was seen defying the protocol.

Khan, during a meeting with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz, spoke to the interpretor and walked off before the message could be translated to the King. The video went viral and Khan was slammed both by his countrymen and Saudi Arabia for apparently disrespecting the king.

SCO's membership comprises Pakistan, China, Russia, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

The Council of Heads of State is the highest forum of the SCO which considers and defines strategy, prospects and priorities of the organisation.

(Edited by Mansi Jaswal)