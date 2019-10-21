Pakistan stops postal mails from India; 'Pakistan is Pakistan,' says Ravi Shankar Prasad

Pakistan has stopped postal mails from India in the wake of the abrogation of Article 370. The last postal consignment from India was received by Pakistan more than one-and-a-half months ago on August 27. This has made postal authorities in India put mails for Pakistan on hold.

This is the first time such a stand has been taken between the countries. Director of Postal Services (Mail and Business Development) RV Chaudhary said, "It was a unilateral decision on their part. This is the first time they have taken such a stand...We are not sure when the order will be lifted."

The government has also criticised Pakistan for its decision to stop postal mail services between the two nations. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that Pakistan took the decision without giving any notice to India.

"Pakistan's decision is directly in contravention of international postal union norms. But Pakistan is Pakistan," said the minister at the sidelines of an event in Delhi. Ravi Shankar Prasad said Pakistan "without any prior notice or information has stopped sending postal department's letters to India".

Chaudhary said that they were waiting for the Union government to decide the next step. He said that they have written to the ministry of communications seeking permission to temporarily suspend booking of consignments to Pakistan but has not received any direction so far, as mentioned in a report in The Indian Express.

Of the 28 Foreign Post Offices (FPOs) across the country, only Delhi and Mumbai FPOs handle postal mails to and from the neighbouring country.

Also read: FATF retains Pakistan on grey list; warns action for failure to combat terror financing

Also read: Pakistan to open Kartarpur Corridor on November 9: Imran Khan