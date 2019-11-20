Pakistani bride wears tomatoes instead of jewellery as prices touch Rs 400 per kg!

A video of a Pakistani bride has gone viral after she was seen wearing tomatoes with her wedding outfit instead of jewellery.

In a 2-minute long video, the bride told a reporter of Daily Pakistan, "Sone ke bhaav bahut mehenge ho rahe hain. Tamatar aur chilgoze bhi bahut mehenge ho rahe hain, issliye maine apni shaadi pe sone ki jagah pe tamatar pehne hain" (Gold prices have gone up. Tomatoes and pine nuts have also skyrocketed, that's why I have decided to wear tomatoes instead of gold in my wedding).

According to Dawn news, the prices of tomatoes have reached Rs 400 per kg from Rs300-320 per kg in Karachi this week.

Pakistani journalist Naila Inayat has tweeted the interview of the bride. And, in last 24 -hour, the interview has garnered 2.6k likes and 894 retweets.

Twitter users shared some hilarious responses:

While other user said, "hamare yaha bi onion jwellry chl rahi hai aajkl ...." (Here onion jewellery is in fashion).

