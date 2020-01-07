Periyar University results 2019 out; check marks at periyaruniversity.ac.in

The results of the Periyar University UG/PG exams 2019 have been released on the official website of the Periyar University, periyaruniversity.ac.in. The students who appeared for these exams can check the results online by following these steps. The Periyar University results were expected to release on January 1,2020.

The Periyar University conducted these exams in November 2019. It is however advised that students have their admit cards handy while checking the results.

Here's how you can check the Periyar University November PG/UG results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website: periyaruniversity.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link stating 'Periyar University Result 2019' on the homepage of the website

Step 3: Enter the details needed

Step 4: After filling the details needed, click on the 'submit' option

Step 5: Download the result in a PDF format and take a printout for future use

About the Periyar University

The Periyar University was established by the Tamil Nadu government in Salem on September 17,1997. This university has been named after the social reformer, Periyar whose real name was Erode Venkatappa Ramasamy. The university covers an area that comprises of 4 districts- Salem, Namakkal,Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri. The University Grants Commission (UGC) granted this university the 12 (B) and 2f status. This university had a NAAC accreditation of B+ grade in 2007 which got upgraded to 'A' in May 2015.

