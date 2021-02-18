Petrol at Rs 100: Rajasthan's Ganganagar residents rush to Punjab to get cheaper fuel

With petrol prices crossing Rs 100 in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar, people in border areas are rushing to neighboring Punjab to buy the fuel, where it's Rs 10 cheaper.

A number of people, from truck and taxi drivers to commuters from Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar, drive to Punjab's Abohar for cheaper fuel.

Sri Ganganagar, a bordering district of Rajasthan, which touches Pakistan on one side, has Punjab as its neighbour on the other.

The huge surge in fuel prices has created a complication for petrol pump dealers in Sri Ganganagar. The petrol prices in the district cost Rs 100.7 per litre, with the premium variety costs over Rs 103. In comparison, petrol in Punjab's Abohar was being sold at a rate of Rs 91.15 per litre on Wednesday.

The rate of diesel in Sri Ganganagar on Wednesday was Rs 92.7 per litre while it was Rs 82.22 per litre in Abohar.

Abohar is only a 5 kilometres drive from Sri Ganganagar.

Everyday scores of people drive down to Abohar solely for the purpose of getting their petrol and diesel tanks filled.

Petrol and diesel pump dealers in Sri Ganganagar rue the fact that they have been losing out on business as people drive to Abohar to save money spent on fuel prices.

