Photo of Elon Musk with son X AE A-XII goes viral; check out how Twitter reacted

A photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk and his son X AE A-XII has gone viral on social media. In the photo posted by Elon Musk on Twitter, X AE A-XII is sitting in his father's lap and is pulling the collar of his dad's T-shirt with a cute expression on his face. Musk seems to be busy on the phone in the image.

The adorable father-son picture has garnered attention from the across the world. Musk wrote in the caption of the image, "The Second Last Kingdom (sic)".

The Second Last Kingdom pic.twitter.com/Je4EI88HmV - Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 6, 2021

Elon Musk and his girlfriend Grimes had broken the internet last year when they welcomed their first child together. People were particularly intrigued by the name given to the newly born by his parents. Musk and Grimes had named their child X AE A-12 which they later changed to X AE A-XII.

The image shared by Musk has garnered 486.6K likes and more than 18.2K retweets since it was posted on February 6, 2021. Twitterati from all over the world took to the comment section of the post to write about how adorable the father-son picture is.

Very cute âï¸ - K10â¨ (@Kristennetten) February 6, 2021

Luv this pict sir..adorable baby,ð¥° pic.twitter.com/kha0qhyUNt - Ari Mo To Ki (@ari_motoki_) February 7, 2021

Elon Musk this pic is really lovely; Do ur best to draw ur kid close to God as u know the world is filled with evil & !mmorality is seen to be the new normal. Live an exemplary life so ur kid can emulate u if need be cos u are ur kid's first mentor & role model. God bless...ð - Daniel Regha (@DanielRegha) February 6, 2021

Mufassa and Simba - Dr. Parik Patel, BA, CFA, ACCA Esq. ð¸ (@ParikPatelCFA) February 6, 2021

Earlier, Grimes had posted a picture of her holding X AE A-XII in her arms. She captioned the image, "Tell me of the waters of your homeworld (sic)."

The SpaceX CEO and Grimes had made their first public appearance as a couple at the 2018 Met Gala. In May, the couple welcomed their first kid together. Musk also has five sons with his first wife Justine.

