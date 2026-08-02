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116 metres underground: These are the world’s deepest metro stations hiding below cities

116 metres underground: These are the world’s deepest metro stations hiding below cities

Explore the world’s deepest metro stations hidden beneath cities, from China’s 116-metre Hongyancun to Kyiv’s historic underground marvels built for travel and survival.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 2, 2026, 7:30 AM IST
Hongyancun Depth
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Hongyancun Depth

Chongqing’s Hongyancun Station has taken underground travel to an extreme level, sitting 116 metres below the surface. The journey to the platform feels less like entering a metro and more like descending into an underground skyscraper buried beneath the city.

Arsenalna Descent
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 Arsenalna Descent

For years, Kyiv’s Arsenalna held the title of the world’s deepest metro station. At 105.5 metres underground, passengers spend more than five minutes on its escalators, experiencing a journey so deep that the station became a wartime shelter during missile attacks.

Pyongyang Secret
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Pyongyang Secret

North Korea’s Pyongyang Metro stands apart from ordinary underground networks, with stations built more than 110 metres below ground. Designed with defence in mind, its deep tunnels and blast doors reveal how transport infrastructure can double as protection during emergencies.

Zoloti Temple
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 Zoloti Temple

Kyiv’s Zoloti Vorota is not just one of the deepest stations at 96.5 metres — it is also considered one of Europe’s most beautiful. Inspired by ancient Kievan Rus architecture, the station transforms a daily commute into a journey through history.

Hongtudi Giant
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 Hongtudi Giant

China’s Hongtudi Station pushed engineering limits with platforms reaching 94.47 metres underground. Built in Chongqing’s challenging terrain, the station requires passengers to navigate a maze of levels and escalators, making it an underground landmark in its own right.

Universytet Shelter
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Universytet Shelter

Kyiv’s Universytet Station combines Soviet-era grandeur with modern-day resilience. Located 87 metres underground, its marble interiors and historic design now share a second purpose — providing safety as a bomb shelter during times of conflict.

Admiralteyskaya Mystery
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Admiralteyskaya Mystery

Saint Petersburg’s Admiralteyskaya Station took decades to complete due to challenges of preserving the historic city above. At 86 metres deep, it features one of the world’s longest escalator journeys and was once known as a “ghost station” before opening.

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