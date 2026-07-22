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2 new IRCTC features and 3 secret tricks that make Tatkal booking 10X faster

2 new IRCTC features and 3 secret tricks that make Tatkal booking 10X faster

IRCTC's new beta website adds no-login train search and an AI waitlist predictor. Plus 3 secret tips — Master List, eWallet and Vikalp — that make Tatkal booking 10x faster.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 22, 2026, 6:37 PM IST
The Tatkal Race Just Got Easier
1/6

For millions of Indian Railways passengers, booking a Tatkal ticket has always been a frustrating race against the clock. IRCTC's new beta website has introduced two major features that are changing the experience — and three secret tricks can make you even faster.

No Login Required To Search Trains
2/6

The old system required logging in before the Tatkal window opened — often causing sessions to expire. With the new upgrade, you can browse trains, check seat availability and compare fares directly on the homepage without logging in, then click login only when a confirmed seat appears.

AI Predicts If Your Waitlisted Ticket Will Confirm
3/6

IRCTC's new AI tool analyses past booking trends and data to accurately predict the probability of a waitlisted ticket getting confirmed. Instead of wondering all night, passengers can now instantly decide whether to keep the waitlisted ticket or move to an alternative train.

Build Your Master List 30 Minutes Before
4/6

Secret Tip 1

At least 30 minutes before the Tatkal window opens, go to My Profile, access the Master List and save passenger details including names, ages and ID numbers. During actual booking, simply select names — all details auto-fill without typing, saving crucial seconds.

Use IRCTC eWallet For 2-Second Payments
5/6

Secret Tip 2 

Net banking, credit cards and UPI often face OTP delays or slow bank servers during peak Tatkal booking. Pre-loading funds into your IRCTC eWallet processes payment in just 2 seconds with no risk of transaction failure — the single fastest payment method available.

Always Select Vikalp When Booking
6/6

Secret Tip 3 

The Vikalp option is often overlooked but highly valuable. If your Tatkal waitlisted ticket remains unconfirmed when the chart is prepared, Railways automatically allots you a vacant seat on an alternative train on the same route — a confirmed berth at no extra cost.

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