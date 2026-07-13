$200 more, three months wait, one new camera feature: Is the iPhone 18 Pro actually worth it?

A Reddit thread debating whether to buy the iPhone 17 Pro now or wait for the iPhone 18 Pro drew hundreds of genuinely useful responses. The original poster had been using an iPhone 13 with 128GB storage for five years, with battery health down to 70% and storage critically full.
The most upvoted response made a strong case for not waiting — arguing that the iPhone 18 Pro looks like an incremental update, and that the expected $200 price hike means waiting costs both time and money, with no proportionate benefit for most users.
Not everyone agreed. A Samsung user switching to iPhone specifically cited the new chip lithography, a more efficient modem and a variable aperture camera system as meaningful reasons to wait. One user's mother — a wedding photographer — is holding off specifically for the variable aperture feature.
A separate thread warning deserves attention — running critically low on storage can trigger an endless boot loop, leaving a phone completely unusable since you cannot access it to delete files. One user confirmed this happened to their 64GB device. This alone is a strong argument for not waiting too long.
One commenter suggested skipping the Pro line altogether and buying the regular iPhone 17, which now includes many features that were previously Pro-exclusive — particularly the display. A user who upgraded from an iPhone 13 mini to the regular iPhone 17 said the gap between it and the Pro was minimal.
Community consensus clarified that the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are expected around September 18, 2026 — following Apple's usual autumn schedule. The standard iPhone 18 and the rumoured foldable will reportedly arrive separately in early 2027, possibly with their own dedicated launch window.
If your current phone is genuinely struggling, waiting three months carries real risk. If photography is a serious priority, the variable aperture may justify the wait and extra cost. For most users, the iPhone 17 Pro — or even the standard iPhone 17 — is a solid, cheaper choice Reddit users are genuinely happy with.