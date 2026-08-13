20,000 free visas: Abu Dhabi's new India offer comes with a 3-night condition

Visa surprise
Planning an Abu Dhabi holiday just became a little cheaper for Indians. From August 1 to October 31, DCT Abu Dhabi will cover UAE entry visa costs for eligible Indian passport holders—but there’s a crucial booking condition travellers need to meet.
Three nights
The complimentary visa isn't available for every UAE trip. Travellers must book at least three consecutive nights at an Abu Dhabi hotel and a return flight from India, turning what looks like a simple visa offer into a carefully designed tourism package.
Booking catch
You can't simply book any Abu Dhabi hotel and expect the visa fee to disappear. The offer is available only through participating travel partners and online travel agencies, making where and how Indians book their holiday surprisingly important.
Limited window
There’s another number travellers should watch: 20,000. That's the maximum number of visas initially supported under the three-month pilot, meaning the complimentary entry benefit isn't an open-ended offer even for travellers who meet the eligibility rules.
₹6,600 saving
DCT Abu Dhabi will cover or reimburse AED 285 for each eligible visa—roughly ₹6,600 at recent exchange rates. The incentive underscores just how aggressively Abu Dhabi is courting Indian tourists, one of the emirate's most important international visitor markets.