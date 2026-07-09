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200th cap, first hat-trick, all-time record: The night Messi became untouchable at World Cup 2026

200th cap, first hat-trick, all-time record: The night Messi became untouchable at World Cup 2026

Messi scored his first-ever World Cup hat-trick against Algeria at 38, equalling Klose's record before breaking it. Now on 21 goals, he leads the 2026 Golden Boot race.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 9, 2026, 4:32 PM IST
The Greatest Show On Earth
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On his 200th international appearance for Argentina, Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick against Algeria at Kansas City Stadium — his first-ever World Cup hat-trick — in what experts are calling one of the greatest individual performances in World Cup history.

Three Goals, Three Ways
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Messi broke the deadlock in the 17th minute with a left-footed strike from distance, doubled the lead on the hour mark with his weaker right boot, and completed the hat-trick in the 76th minute with a curling effort into the bottom corner of Luca Zidane's goal.

Level With Klose — The All-Time Record
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With his hat-trick, Messi drew level with Germany's Miroslav Klose on 16 World Cup goals — the all-time record at the time. He has since gone on to score 21 goals in total at the 2026 tournament, becoming the outright all-time World Cup scoring record holder.

Records That Fell In Kansas City
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Messi also became the oldest player to score multiple goals in a single World Cup match, surpassing Cameroon legend Roger Milla's long-standing record. ESPN's Gabriele Marcotti described the performance as "supernatural" — a word rarely used in serious football analysis.

Argentina Into The Knockouts
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The 3-0 win over Algeria was Argentina's opening group game. The reigning champions went on to top their group, advancing to the knockout rounds where Messi continued to score in every stage — including the crucial equaliser against Egypt in the Round of 16 from 2-0 down.

The Golden Boot Race Heats Up
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At the quarter-final stage, Messi leads the Golden Boot standings with 21 goals. Haaland and Mbappe are both on 7, with Kane on 6. Messi has never won a Golden Boot — his last World Cup appears to be the most likely time to finally correct that record.

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