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2026 Mahindra Scorpio N facelift: Bigger screen, digital cluster and panoramic sunroof incoming

2026 Mahindra Scorpio N facelift: Bigger screen, digital cluster and panoramic sunroof incoming

The 2026 Mahindra Scorpio N facelift is expected to bring a 10.25-inch screen, digital cluster, panoramic sunroof and 360-degree camera — while retaining its turbo petrol and diesel engines.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 20, 2026, 4:58 PM IST
India's Favourite SUV Gets An Update
1/5

The 2026 Mahindra Scorpio N facelift has been spotted on Indian roads multiple times — both camouflaged and undisguised. Here's everything that has been revealed through spy shots about one of India's most popular SUVs getting a comprehensive mid-cycle refresh.

Same Silhouette, Refreshed Details
2/5

The overall silhouette remains unchanged from the current model. At the front, the double-barrel LED headlights and chrome surround fog lamps stay — but a redesigned grille, reengineered front and rear bumpers and new alloy wheels are expected to freshen up the look noticeably.

A Bigger 10.25-Inch Touchscreen
3/5

The most notable interior update is a larger, free-standing 10.25-inch touchscreen replacing the current unit. The dashboard design will be reworked to accommodate the new screen, with redesigned air vents to match the updated layout.

Digital Cluster And Panoramic Sunroof
4/5

The semi-analogue instrument display of the current Scorpio N is expected to be replaced by a fully digital driver's display. The facelift is also expected to feature a dual-pane panoramic sunroof and a new 360-degree camera system for improved parking visibility.

Engines Stay The Same
5/5

The 2026 Scorpio N facelift is expected to retain the existing powertrain lineup — a 2.0-litre turbo petrol and a 2.2-litre turbo diesel. Transmission options will continue to include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic.

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