2026 Mahindra Scorpio N facelift: Bigger screen, digital cluster and panoramic sunroof incoming

The 2026 Mahindra Scorpio N facelift has been spotted on Indian roads multiple times — both camouflaged and undisguised. Here's everything that has been revealed through spy shots about one of India's most popular SUVs getting a comprehensive mid-cycle refresh.
The overall silhouette remains unchanged from the current model. At the front, the double-barrel LED headlights and chrome surround fog lamps stay — but a redesigned grille, reengineered front and rear bumpers and new alloy wheels are expected to freshen up the look noticeably.
The most notable interior update is a larger, free-standing 10.25-inch touchscreen replacing the current unit. The dashboard design will be reworked to accommodate the new screen, with redesigned air vents to match the updated layout.
The semi-analogue instrument display of the current Scorpio N is expected to be replaced by a fully digital driver's display. The facelift is also expected to feature a dual-pane panoramic sunroof and a new 360-degree camera system for improved parking visibility.
The 2026 Scorpio N facelift is expected to retain the existing powertrain lineup — a 2.0-litre turbo petrol and a 2.2-litre turbo diesel. Transmission options will continue to include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic.