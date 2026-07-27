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2026 Maruti Brezza price list: Turbo, petrol and CNG variants explained

2026 Maruti Brezza price list: Turbo, petrol and CNG variants explained

The updated Brezza starts at ₹7.40 lakh with a 1.0-litre turbo engine, while 1.5-litre petrol and CNG versions continue with different gearbox and trim choices.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 27, 2026, 4:13 PM IST
Turbo Starts Lower
1/5

Maruti Suzuki has launched the Brezza Turbo Boosterjet with introductory prices starting at ₹7.399 lakh, ex-showroom. Depending on the trim comparison, some turbo variants can cost less than similarly positioned 1.5-litre petrol versions.

Small-Car Tax Advantage
2/5

The 1.0-litre engine benefits from India’s tax structure for sub-four-metre petrol vehicles with engines not exceeding 1,200cc. The advantage comes from a lower overall tax incidence, particularly compensation cess—not a different base GST rate.

Turbo Gets Manual Gearbox
3/5

The 1.0-litre Boosterjet version is offered with a six-speed manual gearbox. Buyers should compare the exact feature list and current dealer quotation because equipment, colour premiums and introductory prices vary by variant.

The 1.5 Continues
4/5

The K15C 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine continues with a new six-speed manual transmission and a six-speed torque-converter automatic with paddle shifters. It prioritises smoothness and familiar everyday drivability.

CNG Remains Available
5/5

Factory-fitted S-CNG variants remain part of the Brezza range. Buyers should verify the current trim availability, boot-space arrangement, certified efficiency and local waiting period through Maruti’s official configurator or dealer.

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