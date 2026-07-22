2026 Maybach GLS 680 gets 603 HP, a new Hyperscreen and massage footrests — here's everything

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the facelifted 2026 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 680 — bringing upgrades across styling, interior, features and powertrain to one of the world's most opulent SUVs.
The front gets reshaped LED headlamps with dual three-pointed star LED DRLs, a new illuminated grille with surrounding lighting, illuminated MAYBACH badging and a revised front bumper. Two new colours — Verde Silver Metallic and Dark Petrol — join the lineup.
New 22-inch alloy wheels are standard, with 23-inch monoblock wheels available as an option. The 2026 model also adds powered side steps with lighting and Maybach logo projectors — details that reinforce its ultra-premium positioning before you even open the door.
The biggest interior addition is the new Hyperscreen setup — a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, similarly sized passenger display and a fully digital driver's console. Front seat massage has been improved and now extends to the footrest. The Burmester sound system is upgraded to 15 speakers with a 710W amplifier.
The 2026 Maybach GLS 680 is powered by a 4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 paired with a 48V mild hybrid system — now producing 603 hp and 850 Nm of torque. That is 53 hp and 121 Nm more than the outgoing model, with cloud-based predictive dampers enhancing the standard air suspension.